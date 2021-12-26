2021/12/26 16:00 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug that caused some initialization processes to be executed when existing users who have been playing the game since before today's update failed to start.

*This is a fix for the data inconsistency that is currently being reported, but we have not been able to confirm that it has been reproduced by the development team, so we will continue to work on fixing it.

For users who have experienced data inconsistency, it may be possible to repair the problem by following the steps below.

Please check.

Quit Seiken Manifestir. Copy the following folder and save it in a folder of your choice.

(This is a backup for restoring the file in case of restoration failure.)

Windows: C:\Users\<User Name>\AppData\Roaming\SEIKEN-MANIFESTIA

edb\

Mac: /Users/<User Name>/Library/Application Support/SEIKEN-MANIFESTIA/nedb/

Copy and paste the files in the following folder into the folder in step 2 and overwrite them.

Windows: C:\Users\<User Name>\AppData\Roaming\SEIKEN-MANIFESTIA\backup\<datetime>\

Mac: /Users/<User Name>/Library/Application Support/SEIKEN-MANIFESTIA/backup/<datetime>/

launch Seiken Manifestia from Steam.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.