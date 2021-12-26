 Skip to content

SCP: Labrat update for 26 December 2021

SCP: Labrat Multiplayer Beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SCP: Labrat Multiplayer Beta is now available to play!

Patrons can now unlock special in-game skins to use in multiplayer!

Consider becoming a patron at https://patreon.com/BezbroGames

Please report any bugs/glitches you find on the bug report section of the Labrat Steam forums.

There may be some connection lag depending on where you live at the moment.

You can follow the development of multiplayer and check if an issue is known at our public Trello: https://trello.com/b/dJHZVs5v/scp-labrat-multiplayer-public-trello

Thank you all for your continued support, and thank you for playing! :)

We’ll see you in the facility



Bezbro, Yurtle, Virtual

