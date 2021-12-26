 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon update for 26 December 2021

New Years Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Years Update!

Content:

  • 1 Brand New Hat has been added to the overworld to celebrate the new year! This spectacular hat comes equipped with sparklers and an achievement!

New Eagles!

-The Eagles found in the frozen forest have received a massive visual overhaul and Edgy now has his own unique Golen Eagle variant.

New Soundtracks/Scores on the following levels:

  • Paradise Park
  • Manic Machines
  • Ghoulish Graveyard
  • Nasty Necropolis

*These songs are brand new to the game and I hope you will enjoy them!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused edgy eddy to clip through the mountains in the overworld

Happy New Years!

