New Years Update!
Content:
- 1 Brand New Hat has been added to the overworld to celebrate the new year! This spectacular hat comes equipped with sparklers and an achievement!
New Eagles!
-The Eagles found in the frozen forest have received a massive visual overhaul and Edgy now has his own unique Golen Eagle variant.
New Soundtracks/Scores on the following levels:
- Paradise Park
- Manic Machines
- Ghoulish Graveyard
- Nasty Necropolis
*These songs are brand new to the game and I hope you will enjoy them!
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug that caused edgy eddy to clip through the mountains in the overworld
