New Years Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7941019 · Last edited 26 December 2021 – 04:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Content:

1 Brand New Hat has been added to the overworld to celebrate the new year! This spectacular hat comes equipped with sparklers and an achievement!

New Eagles!

-The Eagles found in the frozen forest have received a massive visual overhaul and Edgy now has his own unique Golen Eagle variant.

New Soundtracks/Scores on the following levels:

Paradise Park

Manic Machines

Ghoulish Graveyard

Nasty Necropolis

*These songs are brand new to the game and I hope you will enjoy them!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused edgy eddy to clip through the mountains in the overworld

Happy New Years!