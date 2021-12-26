Happy Holidays & Pre-Beta 0.7.8

Happy Holidays!

We wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone!

Pre-Beta 0.7.8 patch has arrived!

Improved bot logic for Loki's maze Deathmatch

As you probably know, before the bots participated only in combat and did not challenge you to save points by activating the Runestone. Now bots are also fighting for activation and can become great rivals.

Ships & new water are almost ready and will be in the next update!

As we work on new basics, there are some changes that may cause bugs in previous saves. If you encounter one, please clear your save files C:|Users|YourName|AppData|Local|VALHALL

In the next patch, boats will be presented by types - Karvi and Drakkar (Busse).

Each type of ship has its own characteristics that affect how it is controlled, how it interacts with water and with other ships in accordance with the physics of the game.

For example, a larger ship will deal more damage to a smaller ship in the event of a collision, and its momentum at the time of collision will depend on the masses of both ships. Another case is if you stop your ship - it will sail slowly due to the physics of the waves.

Main known issues:

Weapon swapping bugs in rare cases. Reconnect to fix.

Customized weapon equip doesn't work correctly after the latest inventory rework.

Crouch is temporarily disabled.

Latency has a too big influence on the block (VFX could not work as well as block quality is not we are aiming for).

In rare cases game process doesn't finish on its own for a long time.

Characters don't play movement animations correctly. We need to fix upperbody bones rotation during movement animations.

Important! Some bugs can appear due to conflict with temp / saved files of previous VALHALL versions on your PC.

If you meet an unlisted issue then:

delete all game saves here: C:|Users|YourName|AppData|Local|VALHALL.

uninstall the game through Steam

delete manually game folder in your Steam folder

Survival servers are still undergoing maintenance. You can try it under the Singleplayer tab. They will become available again in the next patches (Loki's maze Deathmatch servers are on now).



The future patches bring:

Boats.

New items and gathering options.

New characters and equipable armor.

Bots logic upgrades.

Combat improvements and bug fixes.

Our team sends you the warmest holiday wishes!

Skål!

Blackrose Arts