Version 2.13

Here's the full list of changes:

Fixed a mobile bug that made it impossible to name legendary items.

Added a craftable legendary amulet and a quest line to craft it.

Buffed almost all named creatures with additional health or crit.

So, uhm, what happened to 2.12?

There was a bug that affected the mobile build that made it impossible to name legendary weapons and thus it was quite game breaking. Since the mobile publishing system requires a new version number for every build, I had to use 2.12 for that but there wasn't much point to add a new version here just for the mobile fix so here we are.

Anyway, I have this thing where the person who reports a game breaking bug will be added in the game in some shape or form and this time it's in the form of an amulet.

There's this new quest line that begins when you loot a pendant from a certain Dreadlord (I like to cater the 0.1%) and then collect some stuff by completing 5 simple quests. Once you have collected all the

required items you can use a sacrificial circle to complete the amulet (Abyssal spells are required).

When you complete the amulet it will contain two different unimbued blessed amulets, e.g. Free Action and Seven Keys. It is up to you to decide which amulets you will use as long as they are blessed and they do not teach spells. There's 14 amulets out of 30 that you can place in the legendary amulet.

The legendary amulet can then be bought from the curio vendor in subsequent games after you reach level 20. If you happen to choose your amulet effects wrong on the first time you can change them by redoing the quest line again in a subsequent game.

I did some code cleanup and there were a bunch of instances where named creatures had similar hidden items that are not dropped upon death (yes, they cheat) but some creatures had the items blessed and enchanted while others had them enchanted and some had them normal. Players have had so much power creep over the years that it just felt like it's time to lose a few hundred lines of code and give them all the blessed enchanted versions. The most notable change is that named creatures gained anywhere from 0 to 3 crit and or health enchants (rings and amulets).

There is a small chance that this change will break something by making some named creature super powerful with their new +3 crit that I didn't quite consider through, but hey new challenges!

Happy New Year and hopefully there's more game breaking bugs yet to be found so I can do more updates like this.