Version 21.12.1.1696 released

Bugfixes:
- clockwise direction: wrong player gets the lead (right instead of left) when there are three passes after player finishes;
- microphone should not be turned on in single player game;
- crash when exchanged cards are dragged after pushing "Exchange" button;
- crash in bot on specific cards;
AI:
- improvements:
- opponent's Tichu: can beat opponent who did not declare Tichu (weakening own fast hand) if there is a chance to spoil declared Tichu;
- prefer to beat with Dragon than with Phoenix: when Phoenix can be used in sequence and I still have an Ace;
Features planned in next update:
- optional autopause;
- optional autoconfirmation of Dog;
Changed files in this update