 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tichu update for 27 December 2021

Version 21.12.1.1696 released

Share · View all patches · Build 7940674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • clockwise direction: wrong player gets the lead (right instead of left) when there are three passes after player finishes;
  • microphone should not be turned on in single player game;
  • crash when exchanged cards are dragged after pushing "Exchange" button;
  • crash in bot on specific cards;

AI:

  • improvements:
  • opponent's Tichu: can beat opponent who did not declare Tichu (weakening own fast hand) if there is a chance to spoil declared Tichu;
  • prefer to beat with Dragon than with Phoenix: when Phoenix can be used in sequence and I still have an Ace;

Features planned in next update:

  • optional autopause;
  • optional autoconfirmation of Dog;

Changed files in this update

Tichu Content Depot 1421391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.