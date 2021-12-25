 Skip to content

Deluded update for 25 December 2021

UPDATE: fixed hidden objects, better control, corrected localizations

Hi Everyone!

Thank you for all your support and the feedback you gave! We are releasing a fix trying to solve all the issues which we are capable of.

Hope you will like the game even more!

Cheers,

Viktor

New IDEA Games

