Duck Creator QUACK Update - Part #1,
Duck Creator QUACK Updates is Big Updates. We are considering adding many more features to the game.
This update currently is Part 1, New Parts Coming Soon!
We will share this big update with you part by part, We splitted updates..
Added New Enviroments!
We added New Enviroments in Game!
You can change Enviroment in Menu!
Post-process Effects Changed
Graphics Changed, Post Processing Effect Changed.
UI Update
Minor UI Changes,
Font Changed.
What will come in the next update?
We are considering adding UGC (User Generated Content) features to the game.
Maybe Steam Workshop!?
