Version 3.0.0 Released to main branch

Hello!

This version is not 100% finished, It's still being worked on but the old main branch is just to far behind to not take this step and move everything to 3.0.0

Changes:

Added growth

Added bedding for growing players

Reworked Meshia Map

Reworked Lighting and shading

Reworked main menu

Added server filter options

Added server information

Added survival game mode

Added Key remapping

Added dynamic nature audio

Added more commands

Added in game music

Added grouping

Added more calls (still WIP) some calls aren't fully finished

Added new footstep sounds

Removed ragdolling on impact/kicked

Complete recode of all the animals

Added night vision

Rebalanced offspring stats and adult stats

Reworked the players list

Added Async loading screen with music

Bugs:

Fixed invisible players

Fixed missing footsteps

Fixed name tag bugs (still needs more testing)

Fixed not being able to drink on Meshia

Fixed getting stuck in trees

Fixed spawning in dead

Fixed falling under map

Fixed animations not playing

Fixed server selection bug

Potential fixes:

Chat box freezing and not working

Loading and saving issues

Spawning in and only seeing the sky

Again this is not the finial version it's still WIP as we move forward, hope you enjoy this massive update and have a Merry Christmas!