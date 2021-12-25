Version 3.0.0 Released to main branch

Hello!
This version is not 100% finished, It's still being worked on but the old main branch is just to far behind to not take this step and move everything to 3.0.0
Changes:
Added growth
Added bedding for growing players
Reworked Meshia Map
Reworked Lighting and shading
Reworked main menu
Added server filter options
Added server information
Added survival game mode
Added Key remapping
Added dynamic nature audio
Added more commands
Added in game music
Added grouping
Added more calls (still WIP) some calls aren't fully finished
Added new footstep sounds
Removed ragdolling on impact/kicked
Complete recode of all the animals
Added night vision
Rebalanced offspring stats and adult stats
Reworked the players list
Added Async loading screen with music
Bugs:
Fixed invisible players
Fixed missing footsteps
Fixed name tag bugs (still needs more testing)
Fixed not being able to drink on Meshia
Fixed getting stuck in trees
Fixed spawning in dead
Fixed falling under map
Fixed animations not playing
Fixed server selection bug
Potential fixes:
Chat box freezing and not working
Loading and saving issues
Spawning in and only seeing the sky
Again this is not the finial version it's still WIP as we move forward, hope you enjoy this massive update and have a Merry Christmas!
Changed files in this update