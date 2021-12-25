 Skip to content

Space Extra update for 25 December 2021

Space Extra 2.1 and a sneak peek

Share · View all patches · Build 7940581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enabled audio settings at start.

Made sure an object wouldn't duplicate so that you can not press ESC.

Fixed leaderboard code.

Added in start menu music.

Here's a sneak peek of the next planet:

Changed files in this update

Space Extra Content Depot 1841681
