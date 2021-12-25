Even though a top down version was introduced earlier this year, the new build goes back to the original 3rd person view and in addition the plan is to add a multiplayer mode.

This build has been published to introduce the new game focus, and the plan is to enable multiplayer in January.

Current Features

Current features are basic and will be further tweaked. There is the starting zone with two towns and a castle has been setup. The player inventory can be opened by pressing the "i" key. This also brings up the cursor - enabling pickup. Interacting with vendors or quest givers can be done by pressing the "e" key.

Further there is the combat system, pressing the left mouse button will draw the current weapon. Though, there are many aspects not yet fully integrated, for instance other weapons beside the default axe.

Next updates will add more detail to the starting zone, including more NPCs, quests, swimming, the crafting system, and much more.

For the latest follow us at https://twitter.com/playEpica