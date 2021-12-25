- Compressed some textures to save memory and improve performance
- Added some missing metalic maps for Loco textures(Improves shinyness)
- Removed blue paint from E4 Steam loco windows
- Z key will now lock the player in place on a vehicle or in the air if you are not stood on one
- Inceased Minimum range of Loco sound falloff (should should be louder further away)
- Added TEST sync System for Vehicles when they are on a Loco trailer
- when building a custom rail you can now connect it to any rail end within 40m
Loco update for 25 December 2021
New train Hopper + building improvements +
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update