 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Loco update for 25 December 2021

New train Hopper + building improvements +

Share · View all patches · Build 7940498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Compressed some textures to save memory and improve performance
  • Added some missing metalic maps for Loco textures(Improves shinyness)
  • Removed blue paint from E4 Steam loco windows
  • Z key will now lock the player in place on a vehicle or in the air if you are not stood on one
  • Inceased Minimum range of Loco sound falloff (should should be louder further away)
  • Added TEST sync System for Vehicles when they are on a Loco trailer
  • when building a custom rail you can now connect it to any rail end within 40m

Changed files in this update

Loco Content Depot 1827661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.