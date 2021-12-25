Hello everyone,
I just updated the game to version 1.0.9 that added Turkish and German language.
I also fixed the 24h achievement for new player (who download the game from this version)
For old player, I write a note of solution for 24h achievement, you can check the detail here in the community topic:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1749630/discussions/0/3198117312269552850/
Chill Corner update for 25 December 2021
Update 1.0.9 - 24 hours achievement bug solution, new languages
