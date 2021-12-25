 Skip to content

PASVAN update for 25 December 2021

Patch 0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 7940408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello There !

After 2 years there are bunch of news about PASVAN and we are so happy to publish this update !

We bring many changes on gameplay,story,mechanics and make more dangerous GAMAN !

Keep going ! Have a nice one !

Changed files in this update

PASVAN Content Depot 1250041
  • Loading history…
