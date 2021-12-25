 Skip to content

Witch Explorer update for 25 December 2021

Adjusted for inconvenience and unreasonable specifications

Build 7940377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Purpose of the update

Reviewed specifications that were inconvenient or unreasonable.

  • In addition to the previous lunchbox rules, lunchboxes will now be automatically activated for the first stage.
  • And increased the multiplier of streak bonus to make it "worth continuing to clear".
  • When the game is over, player can choose "Retry" or "Return to Home".

  • Lowered the cost of sprites' energy shots a bit.
  • Slightly lowered the cost of enhancing spirits.
  • Tia's crosshairs can be rotated in three places with RB (E key).

  • Lowered the HP of "Ore", "Mushroom", and "Fruit Tree" objects.
  • Changed the position of the objects in some stages to make it easier to initially place the spirits.

  • Fixed a bug that the game speed to be multiplied by 1 after summondoll.
  • Fixed some translations.

I will keep updating the game to make it better!

Changed files in this update

