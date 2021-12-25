Adjusted for inconvenience and unreasonable specifications

Purpose of the update
Reviewed specifications that were inconvenient or unreasonable.
- In addition to the previous lunchbox rules, lunchboxes will now be automatically activated for the first stage.
- And increased the multiplier of streak bonus to make it "worth continuing to clear".
- When the game is over, player can choose "Retry" or "Return to Home".
- Lowered the cost of sprites' energy shots a bit.
- Slightly lowered the cost of enhancing spirits.
- Tia's crosshairs can be rotated in three places with RB (E key).
- Lowered the HP of "Ore", "Mushroom", and "Fruit Tree" objects.
- Changed the position of the objects in some stages to make it easier to initially place the spirits.
- Fixed a bug that the game speed to be multiplied by 1 after summondoll.
- Fixed some translations.
I will keep updating the game to make it better!
Changed files in this update