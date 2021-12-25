 Skip to content

Immersion update for 25 December 2021

Last floor

Share · View all patches · Build 7940320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a settings window next to the list of levels, in which you can select how many floors you need to go through to escape.

