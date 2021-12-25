Prehistoric Kingdom - Christmas Update - Beta 0.3.22

Welcome, park managers!
With Christmas officially upon us, we felt there was no better way to close 2021 off with a festive holidays content patch!
Additions
- Animals
- New Animal Enrichment: Blood Pumpkin
- New Animal Enrichment: Frozen Fruit Block
- Buildings & Scenery
- New Guest Facilities: Modern Table (x4)
- New Props: Table Umbrella (x2)
- New Official Prefabs: Shaded Table Modern (x4)
- Lamp Decorative Hanging (x2)
- Lamp Decorative Straight (x2)
- Lamp Decorative Vertical (x2)
- Foliage
-
Alaskan Yellow Cedar (x3)
-
Douglas Fir (x3)
-
Alpine Bearberry (x3)
-
Alpine Currant (x3)
-
Biomes
- Added the Boreal Biome with all its substrates: Snow, Withered Grass, Gravel & Rock
-
Audio
- Speeding up time will now play time-specific sound events for better feedback
Changes
-
Buildings & Scenery
- Introduced collision checks for bins, benches, and tables
- Decreased default scale for Wheelbarrow
-
Foliage
- Updated icons for Scrubland foliage
-
Rendering
- Reduced bright blue hues in the screen-space reflections
- Reflection probes now account for clouds
- Generally improved water rendering, particularly sky color reflection accuracy
- Improved underwater graphics
-
Audio
- Certain entity sounds now remain audible when time is sped up e.g. animal growls, calls, etc.
- General mix adjustments for when the game is sped up
Bug Fixes
-
Critical
- Fixed power node refreshing events to trigger at the expected times - previous performance improvements had accidentally messed this up
- Should have fixed a critical selection error that caused double clicking to lock up player input
-
Buildings & Scenery
- Fixed saved light coloring resetting on new placement
-
Rendering
- Resolved distant atmospheric flickering
- Fixed downscaled resolution for underwater effects
- Fixed animal outline popping up on demolition actions
-
Construction
- Fixed flashing grid on modular action end
-
UX
- Fixed weather transitions not applying correctly on different timescales
Performance
- Slightly improved performance of rain particle effects
- Improved water CPU efficiency
The team will take a short winter vacation, but we'll be back in full swing come early January, so see everybody then!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Changed files in this update