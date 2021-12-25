 Skip to content

Prehistoric Kingdom update for 25 December 2021

Prehistoric Kingdom - Christmas Update - Beta 0.3.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome, park managers!

With Christmas officially upon us, we felt there was no better way to close 2021 off with a festive holidays content patch!

Additions

  • Animals

  • New Animal Enrichment: Blood Pumpkin
  • New Animal Enrichment: Frozen Fruit Block
  • Buildings & Scenery

  • New Guest Facilities: Modern Table (x4)
  • New Props: Table Umbrella (x2)
  • New Official Prefabs: Shaded Table Modern (x4)

  • Lamp Decorative Hanging (x2)
  • Lamp Decorative Straight (x2)
  • Lamp Decorative Vertical (x2)
  • Foliage

  • Alaskan Yellow Cedar (x3)

  • Douglas Fir (x3)

  • Alpine Bearberry (x3)

  • Alpine Currant (x3)

  • Biomes

    • Added the Boreal Biome with all its substrates: Snow, Withered Grass, Gravel & Rock

  • Audio

    • Speeding up time will now play time-specific sound events for better feedback

Changes

  • Buildings & Scenery

    • Introduced collision checks for bins, benches, and tables
    • Decreased default scale for Wheelbarrow

  • Foliage

    • Updated icons for Scrubland foliage

  • Rendering

    • Reduced bright blue hues in the screen-space reflections
    • Reflection probes now account for clouds
    • Generally improved water rendering, particularly sky color reflection accuracy
    • Improved underwater graphics

  • Audio

    • Certain entity sounds now remain audible when time is sped up e.g. animal growls, calls, etc.
    • General mix adjustments for when the game is sped up

Bug Fixes

  • Critical

    • Fixed power node refreshing events to trigger at the expected times - previous performance improvements had accidentally messed this up
    • Should have fixed a critical selection error that caused double clicking to lock up player input

  • Buildings & Scenery

    • Fixed saved light coloring resetting on new placement

  • Rendering

    • Resolved distant atmospheric flickering
    • Fixed downscaled resolution for underwater effects
    • Fixed animal outline popping up on demolition actions

  • Construction

    • Fixed flashing grid on modular action end

  • UX

    • Fixed weather transitions not applying correctly on different timescales

Performance

  • Slightly improved performance of rain particle effects
  • Improved water CPU efficiency

The team will take a short winter vacation, but we'll be back in full swing come early January, so see everybody then!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

