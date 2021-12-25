Update patch 1.02

Merry Xmas to all! Here we are with our first patch, thanks for your contributions:
- Steam achievement 'Kosmos is Alive' not triggering
- Funfair entrance when trying to talk to potion man while in front of fortune telling machine, cisco won't move.
- Ch3. Front of Cisco's house, Ground is visible if you exit/reenter scene after your have planted the seeds.
- Zoe's hotspot in her room is visible even if is she is not in there
- Franco's sobbing still there after he's gone (spooky!)
- Sometimes santa safe not opening until you turn inner most circle one more time
Happy Santa Saving!
Dionous Games
Changed files in this update