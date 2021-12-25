 Skip to content

Watch Over Christmas update for 25 December 2021

Update patch 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Xmas to all! Here we are with our first patch, thanks for your contributions:

  • Steam achievement 'Kosmos is Alive' not triggering
  • Funfair entrance when trying to talk to potion man while in front of fortune telling machine, cisco won't move.
  • Ch3. Front of Cisco's house, Ground is visible if you exit/reenter scene after your have planted the seeds.
  • Zoe's hotspot in her room is visible even if is she is not in there
  • Franco's sobbing still there after he's gone (spooky!)
  • Sometimes santa safe not opening until you turn inner most circle one more time

Happy Santa Saving!

Dionous Games

