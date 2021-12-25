 Skip to content

Rhentsu update for 25 December 2021

FIX RENDERING DELAY

Build 7940218 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a slight delay in the rendering of Sara's cutscene and sex scene.

Fixed Boss battle sound, when you fired too fast the sound would stop, including the sound of Boss' super shot.

Changed files in this update

Rhentsu Content Depot 1807981
