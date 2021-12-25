Hotfix around Christmas

Hello again.

I'm just here to say that I found and fixed the cause of some major lags occuring in connection with defensive buildings containing archers or other shooters. This has been a headache for some time and I'm happy it's now been finally resolved.

Apart from this there is not much about this update except for another convenience feature:

Builders who have finished constructing a field, farm or garden will now automatically start cultivating on it afterwards rather than standing idle.

Happy holidays!