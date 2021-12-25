 Skip to content

Panty&Demons update for 25 December 2021

Fixing achievements and animation

Share · View all patches · Build 7940136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have added synchronization of achievements with Steam, if you get an achievement without internet, when you relaunch game with internet connection, it will be added to your profile
  • Sometimes the vertical cut would cause a broken panty drop animation, we fixed that

