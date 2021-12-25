 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 25 December 2021

12/25/2021 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7940130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some improvements to the players nitrogen levels calculation system, and stopped the depth gauge dial from rotating past 70 metres :)

Changed files in this update

Bodies of Water (VR) Content Depot 1639481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.