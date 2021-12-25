Update v1.0.6

EXIT 2 now supports Russsian.
Big thanks to corrupted for taking time and translating the game.
I really appreciate how much work he put into it.
Added
- russian language support.
- steam screenshot function.
Fixed
- an memory leak that appeared in the mods tab.
- workshop special tags not showing up.
- game crashing when resized while in pause menu.
- render issues when closing pause menu.
Modding
Added file | set_render.ini
- You have now the option to enable the debug mode in the settings of youre mod.
Debug Controlls
- pageup | fly up.
- pagedown | fly down.
- ctrl+pageup | increase fog.
- ctrl+pagedown | decrease fog.
- ctrl+tab | show maps
Important for Modding !
If you want youre mod to function right, you need to Update it.
I would recommend deleting all settings files inside youre mod folder
and placing in the new ones.
you can find the new setting files in
_EXIT 2 / packs / vanillaenglish / settings
Changed files in this update