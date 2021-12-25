 Skip to content

EXIT 2 update for 25 December 2021

Update v1.0.6

Build 7940120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EXIT 2 now supports Russsian.

Big thanks to corrupted for taking time and translating the game.

I really appreciate how much work he put into it.

Added
  • russian language support.
  • steam screenshot function.
Fixed
  • an memory leak that appeared in the mods tab.
  • workshop special tags not showing up.
  • game crashing when resized while in pause menu.
  • render issues when closing pause menu.

Modding

Added file | set_render.ini

  • You have now the option to enable the debug mode in the settings of youre mod.
Debug Controlls
  • pageup | fly up.
  • pagedown | fly down.
  • ctrl+pageup | increase fog.
  • ctrl+pagedown | decrease fog.
  • ctrl+tab | show maps

Important for Modding !

If you want youre mod to function right, you need to Update it.

I would recommend deleting all settings files inside youre mod folder

and placing in the new ones.

you can find the new setting files in

_EXIT 2 / packs / vanillaenglish / settings

Changed files in this update

EXIT 2 Content Depot 1816881
  • Loading history…
