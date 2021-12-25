Update v1.0.6

EXIT 2 now supports Russsian.

Big thanks to corrupted for taking time and translating the game.

I really appreciate how much work he put into it.

Added

russian language support.

steam screenshot function.

Fixed

an memory leak that appeared in the mods tab.

workshop special tags not showing up.

game crashing when resized while in pause menu.

render issues when closing pause menu.

Modding

Added file | set_render.ini



You have now the option to enable the debug mode in the settings of youre mod.

Debug Controlls

pageup | fly up.

pagedown | fly down.

ctrl+pageup | increase fog.

ctrl+pagedown | decrease fog.

ctrl+tab | show maps

Important for Modding !

If you want youre mod to function right, you need to Update it.

I would recommend deleting all settings files inside youre mod folder

and placing in the new ones.

you can find the new setting files in

_EXIT 2 / packs / vanillaenglish / settings