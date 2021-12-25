 Skip to content

Slipways update for 25 December 2021

Chirstmas fixings

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a bugfix patch that fixes two issues that cropped up after the update:

  • Localization/gameplay: If you weren't playing the game in English, a reload of a savefile would sometimes cause ruin event options to become locked, when they should be unlocked. This should no longer happen.
  • Performance: On some machines, discovering new regions was pretty laggy in the campaign missions featuring rifts. This should no longer be the case.

This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b874) on Windows and v1.2 (b875) on Mac.

