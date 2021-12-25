 Skip to content

M.A.I.D.s update for 25 December 2021

Update 1.11

We updated our build with an unofficial Spanish translation by El Chompire.

You could also check his website with translations of other games: https://erosbluetraduc.blogspot.com/

