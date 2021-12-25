Update ver. 0.14.0

Date: Dec. 25th, 2021
Version：v0.14.0
(1) New Chapter: Final Mission and Original Character "Arya Crystal".
(2) Gallery mode now available.
(3) The price of this game will change in the next update.
