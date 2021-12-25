Update: v.0.11.4

Dear Users! Merry Christmas! 🎄

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.4, has arrived.

This update includes increase game optimization, max player level, balance adjustments, and various bug fixes. 😊

First, the overall optimization within the game has been improved, and a major bug where the attack animation plays but does not attack due to a bug between the attack animation and the game logic has been fixed.. Now the frustration will be a little less. 🤩 Also, the 'stun when attacking' effect was very strong, so instead of reducing this duration by half, we slightly increased the activation rate of the 'Stun' skill. And as the bug of the bounce effect was fixed, the attack power of the related building was adjusted. Lastly, the self-destruct monster no longer drops resources when it successfully self-destructs, and the effectiveness of the 'Power Recovery II' skill has been increased to further increase the efficiency of the Support category. 🛰

In addition to preparing for the update of the eighth main chapter and the third sub-chapter, what we are most concerned about right now is the 'Exploration' content. 🚀🧭 Exploration content is designed to be unlocked after clearing the second main chapter. And it is high-difficulty content played in succession through 3 randomly generated stages in a procedural method. ☠ Exploration content itself is a breakthrough content that can test yourself, but it is also content that can acquire a lot of resources. While player can get a lot of experience and gold in the Endless mode, player will be able to get a lot of parts and cores in the exploration content. Since the 'Armory' content to be added later will require a lot of resources, exploration content will be a good resource to acquire.

v.0.11.4 Patch Note

Increased Max Player Level

Max player level increased from 40 to 99. Instead, player don't gain tech points from level 41 onwards.

Simplified Ranking

Normal and hard difficulty rankings have been deleted, and both total rankings and stage rankings will be deleted. Because there are too many types of rankings, it was necessary to reduce them, and the meaning of rankings increases at higher difficulty levels.

Improvements

New Lobby BGM has been added.

The color of the Beam Tower level 1 has been changed.

Improved optimization of tile and prop rendering.

Improved optimization in situations where many monsters appear.

Balances

General

Endless mode

33% reduction in experience reward per phase. Lander Upgrade

Durability Level 1: Required Level 5 → 4

Defense Level 1: Required Level 5 → 4 Stun effect when attacking

Duration: 1% of delay → 0.5% of delay

33% reduction in experience reward per phase. Lander Upgrade Durability Level 1: Required Level 5 → 4 Defense Level 1: Required Level 5 → 4 Stun effect when attacking Duration: 1% of delay → 0.5% of delay Monster

Fusion time: 90 seconds → 60 seconds

Self-Destruct Monsters no longer drop resources when successfully self-destructing and are not considered killed.

Buildings

Magnetic Pulsar

ATK: 6/7/8 → 8/9/10

Rapid Fire

ATK: 14/16/18 → 12/14/16

Magnetic Pulsar EX

ATK: 14 → 18 Skills

Energy Cube

Energy cubes no longer leave debris when destroyed.

Techs

Stun

Stun Chance: 4% → 5%

Stun Chance: 4% → 5% Power Recovery II

Power recovery rate: +10% → 15%

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where there was no play cost when restarting in endless mode.

Fixed the issue where the attack animation and the actual attack timing did not match.

Fixed the issue where the attack bounced once more than the displayed number of attacks on buildings with the bounce effect.

Fixed the issue the boss clear animation did not appear when clearing the boss stage.

Fixed the issue where the tutorial would be repeated again after stage 1 was finished intermittently.

Fixed an issue where the background image of the 2nd sub-chapter appeared in the wrong place.

Fixed the issue where the button appeared when the Fusion Tower content was not unlocked.

Fixed the issue where 'M' icon was displayed in the game status window when the building was not fully enhanced.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊