The first week of the release has passed and also the Christmas of 2021 has passed. I hope everyone had a wonderful and Holiday!

Based on the gathered feedback I've prepared the first update, version 1.1 of the game which is available now. The update brings the following fixes and new features:

Leaderboards are now visible in-game. After a level is finished the scores and times of Your friends or players around the globe are visible compared to Your highscores.

Friend's scores appear in-game when You've beaten that score in the current session.

Mouse cursor will dissapear in a few seconds if You're not using it (playing with Gamepad or Keyboard only).

Tweaked Slow-Motion effect. It will not whiten the screen any more.

Santa's move target effect will not appear and disappear while playing with WASD or with Gamepad.

Scrollable menus are always appear with the Scrollbar on top.

Buttons that open windows in Steam Overlay (like Achievements) are only visible if Steam Overlay is enabled.

I'm considering improvements on other areas of the game as well, like better and more detailed Help menu with keybinds in it and more understandable in-game UI.

The game teaches how to play itself pretty well for the first 10 minutes. Sadly, it does not give any hints for after that, so a lot of players think that after 10 minutes the game just thows in a lot of Snowmen against You and it's over. There is a lot more depth in the game and it really starts to be interesting and fun after You've survived 10-15 minutes. I'm looking for ways to better indicate this in the game with more hints and helps.

I hope You've enjoy our game and will continue to play with it. If You like it please leave a review on Steam, it would be really helpful!

Thanks for reading and playing and have a Happy New Year!