Santa brought bug fixes and balance changes, just in time for Christmas.
Loot Rebalance
-
Rebalanced loot chests (standard and gold rare chests):
- Added several missing items; rebalanced loot overall to have more variety; gold chests now have slightly more value; this change also fixes chests sometimes appearing empty.
-
Rebalanced Blades, Bludgeons, and Blacksmith shop inventory.
- Fixed unable to sell some weapons to these shopkeeper despite having the correct type.
-
Reduced the chance of recipes appearing in crates in kitchen cupboards.
Other Changes
- Increased cost of Bravery passive from 2 to 3 focus points.
- Reduced XP gain from casting Call to Nature, Summon Brambles, Summon Wolf, and Toxic Plume.
- Hit splashes are now also shown even if behind a wall.
- Show as overhead text when a wound or any other on-hit effect is resisted. Add option to enable or disabled this.
- Player is no longer rewarded XP for dealing damage to their own minions.
- Cities, Towns, Hamlets, and Major dungeons can no longer spawn on mountainous terrain.
- Changed splint recipe to require 2 wood.
- Reduced energy bonuses gained by staff passive ability Leisurely Gait.
- Special thanks to Juki for the new Christmas-themed main menu background!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed monsters meant to spawn with random distribution spawning on one room, ie. the room full of rats. Interestingly enough, this was caused by poor random number generation (which has been fixed in all places it was used).
- Fixed salvaging a broken/worn item salvaging a unbroken version of that item instead.
- Fixed Forest Druid passive Outdoorsman still not correctly applying the bonus.
- Fixed overhead text (text that floats over the player's or an entity's head) sometimes not appearing correctly or disappearing behind walls.
- Fixed ability icons appearing disabled despite player having enough energy.
- Fixed map generation in some cases placing multiple doors on top of each other.
- Fixed multistrike damage not rewarding experience.
- Fixed weapon XP bars not refreshing when XP is gained.
- Fixed dungeons sometimes spawning on top of cave dungeons.
- Fixed Umski recipe scroll not adding the recipe.
- Fixed unable to spawn plants or animals on top of blood, bones, or loot bags on the ground.
- Fixed item tooltip stacking stuck open when looting the last item in a list and immediately closing the loot window.
- Fixed tooltips remaining open after escaping a dungeon and entering the overworld.
- Fixed player in some cases gaining health or energy on game load.
- Fixed Crimson Guard crossbow ability show a blank status effect icon.
- Fixed player continuing to follow path despite dying.
- Fixed player in some cases able able to enter overworld location with 0 health.
- Fixed warning message reporting null as a source ("Cannot move while null") when player attempts to perform an invalid action.
