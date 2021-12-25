Blub Emporium V.1.1.0

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.0 - Change Log
ITEMS AND RESOURCES:
- Added "Prison Window" (Window).
- Added "Bubble windows" (Window).
- Added "Unconventional Nuts" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Red Candy Cane" (Farm Deco).
- Added "Green Candy Cane" (Farm Deco).
- Added "Sand Castle" (Farm Deco).
- Added "Patina Angles" (Factory Tile).
- Added "Sand Fortress" (Farm Deco).
- Added "???? ?? ????????" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Lunar Orbs" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Snow Globe" (Emporium Deco).
- Added "Sugarcane Sticks Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Orange Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Festive Snow Globe" (Emporium Deco).
- Added "Infinite Gumball Machine" (Entertainment).
- Added "Flower Sprouter" (Farm Special).
- Added "Flowering Cactus" (Debris Type).
- Added "Elegant Partition" (Divider).
- Added "Mulch" (Resource Type).
- Added "Mulch Creator" (Processor).
- Added "Cotton Cultivator" (Farm Special).
- Added "Wheat Cultivator" (Farm Special).
- Added "Sugarcane Cultivator" (Farm Special).
- Added "Fibre Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Pine Wood Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Wheat Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Lumber Mill" (Farm Special).
- Added "Festive Wreath" (Emporium Wall Deco).
- Added "Festive Tiles" (Emporium Tile).
- Added "Moss Blanket" (Emporium Tile).
- Added "Floral Moss Blanket" (Emporium Tile).
VISUAL:
- Better centred the bread basket on its tile.
UI:
- The catalogue now has dot indicators showing what category is being viewed from an absolute perspective.
- Truncated strings now no longer show trailing spaces (e.g. "Hello ..." becomes "Hello...").
- Completion books now can be interacted with to show a more verbose read out of completion stats.
GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:
- Added "Get Sprout of Here" task track.
- Added "Nothing Mulch" task track.
- Increased level requirement to win regal statues: 50 -> 65.
- Puzzle boxes now can't be bought if the previous one hasn't been completed.
- Booked in task track now requires at least 2 expansions in the factory to unlock.
- Lunar reapers are now offered separately to lunar harvesters in the night market for when the player has sold them.
- Made radiant planks less commonly offered again.
- Changed repeat importers to be only available later on in the game.
- Increased level requirement to be offered lunar shrines: 12 -> 18.
- Made it less common to be offered a micro-farm or cosmic table.
- Slightly increased token weight of Bluemerangs and blue wood to reflect their rarity.
- Added average and level multipliers to xp obtained from complex missions to make them retain their viability later on in the game.
- Added bulk orange sell offers to Blubs.
- Mine shafts now have a separate growth modifier table to other generic special items.
- Basalt no longer slows generic special items in the farm down to 0%, now 75%.
- Increased xp gain of prickle pets: 5 -> 6.
- Increased money gain of books: 10 -> 11.
- Increased xp reward for mechanic mayhem: .3lvl -> .34lvl (per percent).
- Increased xp reward for prickles please!: .1lvl -> 2+(.21lvl) (per percent).
- Increased xp reward for rock and roll: .125lvl -> 3+(.16lvl) (per percent).
- Increased xp reward for duck disturbance: .075lvl -> (.075+((lvl > 49).06))*lvl (per percent).
- Decreased event price for prickles please!: 75+(15lvl) -> 75+(14lvl).
- Increased duration of prickles please!: 480+(7lvl) -> 475+(7.5lvl).
- Increased price of lunar siphons through offers to half of base price plus 275 per owned, instead of 200.
- Increased price of lunar harvesters through offers to half of base price plus 400 per owned, instead of 425.
- Resources in simple missions now reward 1.5x their weight in tokens on top (helping harder to make items feel a bit more rewarding).
- Substantially increased rewards for stock creation milestone and mastery tasks.
- Increased value of royal mahogany: 65 -> 110.
- Increased value of tan pebbles: 10 -> 30.
- Increased value of lost icicles: 1100 -> 1700.
- Boulders now slowly reverse damage dealt to them when left alone.
- Slide-lock puzzles gold chunk rewards are increased: 3-4 -> 4.5 (7x7), 2 -> 3 (5x5). They also give an additional gold chunk on top at level 60, and two more at 120.
- Increased reward for orange juice, pink cake and model rocket simple missions.
BUGS/TECHNICAL:
- Fixed icon fluxes showing outside of the farm when harvesters collected moonstones.
- Having puzzle boxes placed down in the factory will now make them labelled as "already owned" in the catalogue rather than "another owned".
- Fixed Blubs persisting to offer to sell the player resources even if they had over the limit threshold if they were non-discover-required resources.
- Resources are now hard capped at 2,000,000 units per resource. Any resources obtained over this will be discarded.
- Made text blocks process all lines together rather and visually culling bits outside, this prevents the bug where a highlighted phrase goes over a page and inverts it.
- All "long-term" tasks that usually stay at the back of the task menu will come to the front when completed to ease of collection.
- Event milestone tasks are now considered "long-term", and will remain at the back until completed regardless of progress.
- Fixed slide-lock puzzles preventing Blubs from spawning in the background.
- Added azure table to the catalogue, as it seems its friends have been missing it for quite some time...
MISC:
- Snowmen placed now make the softer placement sound to make better sense.
- Added descriptions for magic nest, mini-golf, gumball machine, blue arcade.
- Appended "tiles" to the end of the lunar reaper description so it can make a little more sense.
- Made mine shafts use the debris bomb sound effect when activated.
- Demolishing fruit trees now play the tree demolishing sound rather than the leaves sounds.
- Added "Liquidated" leaderboards for global and friends.
- Added "Celestial Ambitions" achievement.
- Appending an ellipsis to the "Retrieving Data" text that's shown when fetching leaderboard data.
- Added window caption (splash text): "Now Where's That Table?".
Any Issues, bugs or questions? Come hop into the Discord!
https://discord.gg/SshGyKjCjD
Changed files in this update