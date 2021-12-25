 Skip to content

Blub Emporium update for 25 December 2021

Blub Emporium V.1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.0 - Change Log

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

  • Added "Prison Window" (Window).
  • Added "Bubble windows" (Window).
  • Added "Unconventional Nuts" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Red Candy Cane" (Farm Deco).
  • Added "Green Candy Cane" (Farm Deco).
  • Added "Sand Castle" (Farm Deco).
  • Added "Patina Angles" (Factory Tile).
  • Added "Sand Fortress" (Farm Deco).
  • Added "???? ?? ????????" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Lunar Orbs" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Snow Globe" (Emporium Deco).
  • Added "Sugarcane Sticks Importer" (Hopper).
  • Added "Orange Importer" (Hopper).
  • Added "Festive Snow Globe" (Emporium Deco).
  • Added "Infinite Gumball Machine" (Entertainment).
  • Added "Flower Sprouter" (Farm Special).
  • Added "Flowering Cactus" (Debris Type).
  • Added "Elegant Partition" (Divider).
  • Added "Mulch" (Resource Type).
  • Added "Mulch Creator" (Processor).
  • Added "Cotton Cultivator" (Farm Special).
  • Added "Wheat Cultivator" (Farm Special).
  • Added "Sugarcane Cultivator" (Farm Special).
  • Added "Fibre Importer" (Hopper).
  • Added "Pine Wood Importer" (Hopper).
  • Added "Wheat Importer" (Hopper).
  • Added "Lumber Mill" (Farm Special).
  • Added "Festive Wreath" (Emporium Wall Deco).
  • Added "Festive Tiles" (Emporium Tile).
  • Added "Moss Blanket" (Emporium Tile).
  • Added "Floral Moss Blanket" (Emporium Tile).

VISUAL:

  • Better centred the bread basket on its tile.

UI:

  • The catalogue now has dot indicators showing what category is being viewed from an absolute perspective.
  • Truncated strings now no longer show trailing spaces (e.g. "Hello ..." becomes "Hello...").
  • Completion books now can be interacted with to show a more verbose read out of completion stats.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

  • Added "Get Sprout of Here" task track.
  • Added "Nothing Mulch" task track.
  • Increased level requirement to win regal statues: 50 -> 65.
  • Puzzle boxes now can't be bought if the previous one hasn't been completed.
  • Booked in task track now requires at least 2 expansions in the factory to unlock.
  • Lunar reapers are now offered separately to lunar harvesters in the night market for when the player has sold them.
  • Made radiant planks less commonly offered again.
  • Changed repeat importers to be only available later on in the game.
  • Increased level requirement to be offered lunar shrines: 12 -> 18.
  • Made it less common to be offered a micro-farm or cosmic table.
  • Slightly increased token weight of Bluemerangs and blue wood to reflect their rarity.
  • Added average and level multipliers to xp obtained from complex missions to make them retain their viability later on in the game.
  • Added bulk orange sell offers to Blubs.
  • Mine shafts now have a separate growth modifier table to other generic special items.
  • Basalt no longer slows generic special items in the farm down to 0%, now 75%.
  • Increased xp gain of prickle pets: 5 -> 6.
  • Increased money gain of books: 10 -> 11.
  • Increased xp reward for mechanic mayhem: .3lvl -> .34lvl (per percent).
  • Increased xp reward for prickles please!: .1lvl -> 2+(.21lvl) (per percent).
  • Increased xp reward for rock and roll: .125lvl -> 3+(.16lvl) (per percent).
  • Increased xp reward for duck disturbance: .075lvl -> (.075+((lvl > 49).06))*lvl (per percent).
  • Decreased event price for prickles please!: 75+(15lvl) -> 75+(14lvl).
  • Increased duration of prickles please!: 480+(7lvl) -> 475+(7.5lvl).
  • Increased price of lunar siphons through offers to half of base price plus 275 per owned, instead of 200.
  • Increased price of lunar harvesters through offers to half of base price plus 400 per owned, instead of 425.
  • Resources in simple missions now reward 1.5x their weight in tokens on top (helping harder to make items feel a bit more rewarding).
  • Substantially increased rewards for stock creation milestone and mastery tasks.
  • Increased value of royal mahogany: 65 -> 110.
  • Increased value of tan pebbles: 10 -> 30.
  • Increased value of lost icicles: 1100 -> 1700.
  • Boulders now slowly reverse damage dealt to them when left alone.
  • Slide-lock puzzles gold chunk rewards are increased: 3-4 -> 4.5 (7x7), 2 -> 3 (5x5). They also give an additional gold chunk on top at level 60, and two more at 120.
  • Increased reward for orange juice, pink cake and model rocket simple missions.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

  • Fixed icon fluxes showing outside of the farm when harvesters collected moonstones.
  • Having puzzle boxes placed down in the factory will now make them labelled as "already owned" in the catalogue rather than "another owned".
  • Fixed Blubs persisting to offer to sell the player resources even if they had over the limit threshold if they were non-discover-required resources.
  • Resources are now hard capped at 2,000,000 units per resource. Any resources obtained over this will be discarded.
  • Made text blocks process all lines together rather and visually culling bits outside, this prevents the bug where a highlighted phrase goes over a page and inverts it.
  • All "long-term" tasks that usually stay at the back of the task menu will come to the front when completed to ease of collection.
  • Event milestone tasks are now considered "long-term", and will remain at the back until completed regardless of progress.
  • Fixed slide-lock puzzles preventing Blubs from spawning in the background.
  • Added azure table to the catalogue, as it seems its friends have been missing it for quite some time...

MISC:

  • Snowmen placed now make the softer placement sound to make better sense.
  • Added descriptions for magic nest, mini-golf, gumball machine, blue arcade.
  • Appended "tiles" to the end of the lunar reaper description so it can make a little more sense.
  • Made mine shafts use the debris bomb sound effect when activated.
  • Demolishing fruit trees now play the tree demolishing sound rather than the leaves sounds.
  • Added "Liquidated" leaderboards for global and friends.
  • Added "Celestial Ambitions" achievement.
  • Appending an ellipsis to the "Retrieving Data" text that's shown when fetching leaderboard data.
  • Added window caption (splash text): "Now Where's That Table?".

