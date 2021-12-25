Christmas Pack and Event in Wild Terra 2! Update 2.1.298

A Christmas event has begun in the world of Wild Terra 2! Build a Christmas tree on your territory and get Christmas items with useful bonuses! Cook candies, create gifts and meet a mad elf.
In addition to the Christmas event, new territory, monsters, buildings, pets and many other improvements have been added to the game!
Christmas pack already available:
- Santa's bag with a cloak and extra storage slots.
- Tiger mount.
- Snowman to decorate your territory.
- Santa's lantern.
- Christmas frame and portrait of Snowman (avatar).
- 300 christmas fireworks!
Buy this pack with a 20% discount
Christmas Event in Wild Terra 2!
Build a Christmas tree on your territory and create Christmas items with useful bonuses! Cook candies and combine them into a sweet cane, create gifts, and meet a mad elf chopping down spruce and pine trees. Ingredients for Christmas items can be found almost everywhere (godsends, chests, bosses, monster corpses).
New southern territory:
- Added a new territory on the main continent, the passage to which is located next to the Cave.
- Added new monsters: scorpions, coyotes and harpies.
- Added two new pets: White Horse and Scorpion.
- Added loot objects: Harpy Nests, Graves, Finds and Dried Trees.
- In harpy nests, you can find stolen armor, weapons, and tools up to 170 quality (exclude exotic and Plague items).
Buildings:
- Added a terrifying decor from the Plague Isle (7 types of buildings).
- Added crate from the plague wood.
- Added Dining Table.
- Added improvements to build on the table, giving various bonuses (Dinner plates and Dinner pitchers are placed only on the dining table).
- A new item "Old Cutlery" has been added to the loot.
- Added a new bonus "Food Satiety".
Improvements and other changes:
- The time of the active lot at the auction has been increased to 96 hours.
- Added a safe zone in Plague City - Survivors' Basement.
- Increased loot in godsends on Plague Isle.
- Updated graphics for armor and weapons from Sangium.
- Updated graphics of the Lion from the Hero pack.
- Updated all outdated pet and mount icons.
- Added setting to limit the frame rate to 60, 30, or unlimited.
- Reworked sounds of animal footsteps.
- Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to build several buildings on the table in one slot.
Changed files in this update