Christmas Pack and Event in Wild Terra 2! Update 2.1.298

A Christmas event has begun in the world of Wild Terra 2! Build a Christmas tree on your territory and get Christmas items with useful bonuses! Cook candies, create gifts and meet a mad elf.

In addition to the Christmas event, new territory, monsters, buildings, pets and many other improvements have been added to the game!

Christmas pack already available:

Santa's bag with a cloak and extra storage slots.

Tiger mount.

Snowman to decorate your territory.

Santa's lantern.

Christmas frame and portrait of Snowman (avatar).

300 christmas fireworks!

Christmas Event in Wild Terra 2!

Build a Christmas tree on your territory and create Christmas items with useful bonuses! Cook candies and combine them into a sweet cane, create gifts, and meet a mad elf chopping down spruce and pine trees. Ingredients for Christmas items can be found almost everywhere (godsends, chests, bosses, monster corpses).

New southern territory:

Added a new territory on the main continent, the passage to which is located next to the Cave.

Added new monsters: scorpions, coyotes and harpies.

Added two new pets: White Horse and Scorpion.

Added loot objects: Harpy Nests, Graves, Finds and Dried Trees.

In harpy nests, you can find stolen armor, weapons, and tools up to 170 quality (exclude exotic and Plague items).

Buildings:

Added a terrifying decor from the Plague Isle (7 types of buildings).

Added crate from the plague wood.

Added Dining Table.

Added improvements to build on the table, giving various bonuses (Dinner plates and Dinner pitchers are placed only on the dining table).

A new item "Old Cutlery" has been added to the loot.

Added a new bonus "Food Satiety".

Improvements and other changes: