Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 25 December 2021

Christmas Pack and Event in Wild Terra 2! Update 2.1.298

Build 7939921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A Christmas event has begun in the world of Wild Terra 2! Build a Christmas tree on your territory and get Christmas items with useful bonuses! Cook candies, create gifts and meet a mad elf.

In addition to the Christmas event, new territory, monsters, buildings, pets and many other improvements have been added to the game!

Christmas pack already available:
  • Santa's bag with a cloak and extra storage slots.
  • Tiger mount.
  • Snowman to decorate your territory.
  • Santa's lantern.
  • Christmas frame and portrait of Snowman (avatar).
  • 300 christmas fireworks!

Christmas Event in Wild Terra 2!

Build a Christmas tree on your territory and create Christmas items with useful bonuses! Cook candies and combine them into a sweet cane, create gifts, and meet a mad elf chopping down spruce and pine trees. Ingredients for Christmas items can be found almost everywhere (godsends, chests, bosses, monster corpses).

New southern territory:
  • Added a new territory on the main continent, the passage to which is located next to the Cave.
  • Added new monsters: scorpions, coyotes and harpies.
  • Added two new pets: White Horse and Scorpion.
  • Added loot objects: Harpy Nests, Graves, Finds and Dried Trees.
  • In harpy nests, you can find stolen armor, weapons, and tools up to 170 quality (exclude exotic and Plague items).
Buildings:
  • Added a terrifying decor from the Plague Isle (7 types of buildings).
  • Added crate from the plague wood.
  • Added Dining Table.
  • Added improvements to build on the table, giving various bonuses (Dinner plates and Dinner pitchers are placed only on the dining table).
  • A new item "Old Cutlery" has been added to the loot.
  • Added a new bonus "Food Satiety".
Improvements and other changes:
  • The time of the active lot at the auction has been increased to 96 hours.
  • Added a safe zone in Plague City - Survivors' Basement.
  • Increased loot in godsends on Plague Isle.
  • Updated graphics for armor and weapons from Sangium.
  • Updated graphics of the Lion from the Hero pack.
  • Updated all outdated pet and mount icons.
  • Added setting to limit the frame rate to 60, 30, or unlimited.
  • Reworked sounds of animal footsteps.
  • Fixed a bug due to which it was possible to build several buildings on the table in one slot.

