Survival Girls update for 25 December 2021

Update Two!

Build 7939910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all so much for your comments and for trying my game. In this update I have fixed the Settings screen size, and why was there no storage chest? Well now there is! I have also removed the vehicles which were not working right and created waaay too many input selections. That has reduced the size of the game by 2 gig! I'm working on including footsteps, tool sounds, hit reaction and world sounds so that should be in the next update... hopefully. And I will be adding new animals and AI soon. I appreciate all of your comments and hope to be able to fulfill them. Thanks for playing Survival Girls

