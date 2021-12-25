Thank you all so much for your comments and for trying my game. In this update I have fixed the Settings screen size, and why was there no storage chest? Well now there is! I have also removed the vehicles which were not working right and created waaay too many input selections. That has reduced the size of the game by 2 gig! I'm working on including footsteps, tool sounds, hit reaction and world sounds so that should be in the next update... hopefully. And I will be adding new animals and AI soon. I appreciate all of your comments and hope to be able to fulfill them. Thanks for playing Survival Girls
Survival Girls update for 25 December 2021
Update Two!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update