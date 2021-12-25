Update Two!

Thank you all so much for your comments and for trying my game. In this update I have fixed the Settings screen size, and why was there no storage chest? Well now there is! I have also removed the vehicles which were not working right and created waaay too many input selections. That has reduced the size of the game by 2 gig! I'm working on including footsteps, tool sounds, hit reaction and world sounds so that should be in the next update... hopefully. And I will be adding new animals and AI soon. I appreciate all of your comments and hope to be able to fulfill them. Thanks for playing Survival Girls