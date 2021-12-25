Version Update 20211225

English

#########System################

Added a function to compare two languages and get all the missing localization keys.

#########DEBUG#################

[Chinese Localization]Fixed a bug that when petting the dog, the system displays information about petting a cat. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Chinese Localization]Fixed a boy's missing dialogue in the Unfinished Building 4F. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Chinese Localization]Fixed a typo in Site Demeter's vampiric weapon document. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Chinese Localization]Fixed the entire power room in the Ardham Hotel lacks Chinese localization. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Chinese Localization]Fixed a control panel before a certain "elevator" in Site Demeter lacks localization. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[Game Menu]Fixed a bug that when canceling save the game, the index of the menu will be set to "Character" instead of "Save."(Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

[English Localization]Fixed the text of localization key "LLC_COMMON_HER" and "LLC_COMMON_HIS"

[Chinese Localization]Fixed the missing text of "LLC_PERK_NONE"

[Chinese Localization]Fixed the missing text of "LLC_CHEAT_Karma"

[Chinese Localization]Fixed the missing texts of some objects in the Inner Lab of Site Demeter.

[Chinese Localization]Fixed the missing description text of a deployed steel chair.

[Chinese Localization]Fixed the missing text when citizen-type NPCs escape from a player's evil deeds.

[Shop Scene]Fixed a bug that the detailed item window may have empty text in a rare case. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)

简体中文

English

#########System################

加入了一个对比两种语言并且获得两者之间存在差别的本地化子串键值的功能。

#########DEBUG#################

【中文文本】修复了和狗玩耍时，系统显示撸猫的文字错误。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【中文文本】修复了未完之建筑4楼小男孩对话中缺失一段对话的BUG。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【中文文本】修复了德米特基地关于吸血武器的文档中的一处错别字。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【中文文本】修复了阿德汉姆旅店电源房间整个房间的缺乏中文文本汉化的BUG。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【中文文本】修复了德米特站点中某台“电梯”前的控制板缺乏本地化的BUG。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【游戏菜单】修复了当取消存档时，菜单的选项会到达“角色”而非“存档”的位置上。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）

【英文文本】修复了错误的本地化键值 "LLC_COMMON_HER" 和 "LLC_COMMON_HIS"

【中文文本】修复了缺失的"LLC_PERK_NONE"本地化文本。

【中文文本】修复了缺失的"LLC_CHEAT_Karma"本地化文本。

【中文文本】修复了德米特站点内部实验室里的一些物品上的文字缺失。

【中文文本】修复了缺失的已经被放置的钢制座椅的描述性文字。

【中文文本】修复了缺失的市民类型的NPC逃离主角对其进行的某些邪恶举动文本。

【商店界面】修复了一个导致购买物品时物品的详细描述窗口内容为空的bug。（感谢89444640的BUG报告）