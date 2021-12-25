 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 25 December 2021

Dec 24th - Merry X'Mas & Tower Of Ascension

Patch Note v7.52

  • Update Purgatory and Demon Slum to X-mas theme.

  • Update Xmas Box to give out materials. money and items only.

  • Update new Year Box to give out random arena weapons and armors only.

  • Santa Runner is now no longer a Raid Boss, but a normal mobs.

  • Added a new dungeon : Tower of Ascension (Noobic will start at 1st floor, humanic at 21st, demonic at 41st, and satanic at 61st floor or the lowest floor completed.)

  • Added a new key item : Blue Star. (Rewarded for each new floor complete.)

  • Added a new craft material item : Pink Star. (Rewarded for each new floor complete.)

  • Add 9 new Frost Dew Weapons to Tower of Ascension's collector Shop. (Ice Element, give n.Attack 33% to inflict 23% iceDown.)

  • Add new schema for Elemental Damage and defense enhancement level I (add 2-5%) to Gold Shop.

  • Add new schema for Elemental Damage and defense enhancement level II (add 4-7%) to PvP Shop.

  • Add new schema for Elemental Damage and defense enhancement level III (add 4-7%) to Tower of Ascension's collector Shop.

  • Added new Xunwu's 7th Satanic Skill: SunFire - Deal 8xTAL(1~2) [fire] m.dmg to target area.

  • Added new Matti’s 7th Satanic Skill: MincingRed - Deals 13xSTR (0~1) dmg with nAttack's element. (Extra 2% dmg for fish, beast and human.)

  • Added new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill : LavaQuake - Deals 3xSTR(0~1) [fire]/[earth] dmg with cripple and TAL(2~3) burn enemies for 2 s.

  • Added new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill : DamageBounce - Gathers and bounces LVL(0~1)% incoming phy. dmg and mag. dmg back to all enemies in front.

  • Added new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill : HundredYearsJunta - Create {0} Hate and temporary block all incoming dmg by LVL(1~2) for 1s.

  • Added new Mim's 7th Satanic Skill : SelfHypnosis- Temporary increase all stats by TAL({0}~{1}) and delay all damages for {2}s. (Currently no fx and using temporary icons.)

  • Added new Mim's 7th Satanic Skill : GreySlumber- Put all allies and enemies around mim (23m) to sleep for LVL(15~30)s (half for demons.) (Currently no fx and using temporary icons.)

  • Fixed cursor bug when passing to new stage in Dungeons.

  • Add new circular BG shader for SSS and updates many old SSS fx.

