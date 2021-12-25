Dec 24th - Merry X'Mas & Tower Of Ascension

Patch Note v7.52
Update Purgatory and Demon Slum to X-mas theme.
Update Xmas Box to give out materials. money and items only.
Update new Year Box to give out random arena weapons and armors only.
Santa Runner is now no longer a Raid Boss, but a normal mobs.
Added a new dungeon : Tower of Ascension (Noobic will start at 1st floor, humanic at 21st, demonic at 41st, and satanic at 61st floor or the lowest floor completed.)
Added a new key item : Blue Star. (Rewarded for each new floor complete.)
Added a new craft material item : Pink Star. (Rewarded for each new floor complete.)
Add 9 new Frost Dew Weapons to Tower of Ascension's collector Shop. (Ice Element, give n.Attack 33% to inflict 23% iceDown.)
Add new schema for Elemental Damage and defense enhancement level I (add 2-5%) to Gold Shop.
Add new schema for Elemental Damage and defense enhancement level II (add 4-7%) to PvP Shop.
Add new schema for Elemental Damage and defense enhancement level III (add 4-7%) to Tower of Ascension's collector Shop.
Added new Xunwu's 7th Satanic Skill: SunFire - Deal 8xTAL(1~2) [fire] m.dmg to target area.
Added new Matti’s 7th Satanic Skill: MincingRed - Deals 13xSTR (0~1) dmg with nAttack's element. (Extra 2% dmg for fish, beast and human.)
Added new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill : LavaQuake - Deals 3xSTR(0~1) [fire]/[earth] dmg with cripple and TAL(2~3) burn enemies for 2 s.
Added new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill : DamageBounce - Gathers and bounces LVL(0~1)% incoming phy. dmg and mag. dmg back to all enemies in front.
Added new Mhaou's 7th Satanic Skill : HundredYearsJunta - Create {0} Hate and temporary block all incoming dmg by LVL(1~2) for 1s.
Added new Mim's 7th Satanic Skill : SelfHypnosis- Temporary increase all stats by TAL({0}~{1}) and delay all damages for {2}s. (Currently no fx and using temporary icons.)
Added new Mim's 7th Satanic Skill : GreySlumber- Put all allies and enemies around mim (23m) to sleep for LVL(15~30)s (half for demons.) (Currently no fx and using temporary icons.)
Fixed cursor bug when passing to new stage in Dungeons.
Add new circular BG shader for SSS and updates many old SSS fx.
