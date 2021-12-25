Ancient Cities v0.2.5.3 Christmas hotfix

This update fixes some issues in the previous version and includes a pair of Christmas goodies.
v0.2.5.3 Christmas hotfix
CHANGES:
- Some non-historical but cute Christmas items.
- Manual tasks removed in work groups for simplicity.
- Clear tool explained in the tutorial.
FIXES:
- Behavior reporting issues.
- Deer horns are not in place.
- Tool lack report blinking for hunting and chopping.
- Storage areas over services not working properly.
- Honey stumps disappearing.
- Couple creation and reproduction issues.
- Pit placement disappear.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
- Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php Now working on 'Biological families'.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.
Changed files in this update