 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ancient Cities update for 25 December 2021

Ancient Cities v0.2.5.3 Christmas hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7939814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes some issues in the previous version and includes a pair of Christmas goodies.

v0.2.5.3 Christmas hotfix

CHANGES:

  • Some non-historical but cute Christmas items.
  • Manual tasks removed in work groups for simplicity.
  • Clear tool explained in the tutorial.

FIXES:

  • Behavior reporting issues.
  • Deer horns are not in place.
  • Tool lack report blinking for hunting and chopping.
  • Storage areas over services not working properly.
  • Honey stumps disappearing.
  • Couple creation and reproduction issues.
  • Pit placement disappear.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
  • Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php Now working on 'Biological families'.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

Changed files in this update

Ancient Cities Depot 667611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.