- Fixed a bug that cause the game to freeze during the church cutscene.
- Fixed several transitions that caused you to return to the main-game version of the area upon entering doors.
- Fixed a glitch causing a scrapped hiding system to remain active in Prubble's capture.
- Fixed a glitch causing Arti to attack you even though he is friendly and inside of Bubbyville (He's been given a stern talking to.)
- Fixed a glitch preventing Mow-Mow from being reintroduced to Bubbyville.
- Fixed a glitch causing a Blight in Miboo's area to be immune to damage.
- Fixed a glitch causing a Puddle in Miboo's area to have non-effective attacks.
- Fixed a glitch causing certain cutscenes and events to generate error messages after new mechanics were introduced.
- Fixed a glitch causing the task menu to remain stuck on screen if held during the portal spawn cutscene.
- Fixed a glitch causing a replaced photo in Miboo's area to not go away after pressing the space button.
- Fixed a glitch causing the game to become stuck on the credits and not advance to the post-game
Bubbaruka! update for 25 December 2021
Post-Game Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update