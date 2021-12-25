 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bubbaruka! update for 25 December 2021

Post-Game Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7939757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that cause the game to freeze during the church cutscene.
  • Fixed several transitions that caused you to return to the main-game version of the area upon entering doors.
  • Fixed a glitch causing a scrapped hiding system to remain active in Prubble's capture.
  • Fixed a glitch causing Arti to attack you even though he is friendly and inside of Bubbyville (He's been given a stern talking to.)
  • Fixed a glitch preventing Mow-Mow from being reintroduced to Bubbyville.
  • Fixed a glitch causing a Blight in Miboo's area to be immune to damage.
  • Fixed a glitch causing a Puddle in Miboo's area to have non-effective attacks.
  • Fixed a glitch causing certain cutscenes and events to generate error messages after new mechanics were introduced.
  • Fixed a glitch causing the task menu to remain stuck on screen if held during the portal spawn cutscene.
  • Fixed a glitch causing a replaced photo in Miboo's area to not go away after pressing the space button.
  • Fixed a glitch causing the game to become stuck on the credits and not advance to the post-game

Changed files in this update

Bubbaruka! Content Depot 1597061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.