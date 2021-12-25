 Skip to content

Coin Treasures update for 25 December 2021

Coin Treasures - New Awesome Powerup!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Today we are releasing another awesome Powerup. It's called the "Click Us!" Powerup. What it does is it changes random Coins to Silver ones. Click them before the timer expires to increase their value!

All of this is accompanied by 4 new Unlocks and a new Quest.

Check it out and don't forget to have fun! ​;)

Merry Christmas!

Changelog

  • Added "Click Us!" Powerup
  • Added Click 10 Silver Coins Quest
  • Added "Click Us!" Powerup Unlock Button
  • Added "Click Us!" Powerup Silver Coin Amount Upgradable
  • Added "Click Us!" Powerup Coin Value Upgradable
  • Added "Click Us!" Powerup Click Time Upgradable

