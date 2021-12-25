New repair automatically click tools

New options menu bar - extension - pixel, secondary option with the mask, add, empty

Option to add new click pixels, open the right mouse button UI Settings, level 3 options with Color, Clone, Set, Delete

Color options that allow the user to custom Color R, G, B value (do not support the setting value of transparency)

Clone option, copy the selected UI, paste copied selected UI () easy to use

Set options that allow the user to custom color corresponding hotkey/keyboard shortcuts (binding and supports only a single number, does not support multiple quantities)

The Delete option to Delete the selected UI (if you feel inconvenient, click on the menu bar - extension - pixel - empty)

New mouse TAB Color eyedropper tool, such as Color [R =, A =??????, G =???, B =???)

New Settings TAB TAB, increases the Pixel System task (related, and associated)

Repair find figure automatically click function, accelerate the algorithm (note! Now, at the current frame number, concurrent job)

At present, the new options menu bar - extension - pixel features, the author has optimized many times, the AI algorithm is still not ideal

Now, click on the tool automatically, has a strong function, respectively (automatic recognition pixel color button, click find figure)

Suitable for use in osu! Music game (the author himself has been tested, the real AI)

After that, the author himself, going to a very long time, no longer update (very tired, very tired, very sleepy

Finally, wish you a merry Christmas~