Olaguna Chronicles 命运启示录-阿尔巴雷克战纪- update for 25 December 2021

OLAGUNA CHRONICLES 命运启示录-阿尔巴雷克战纪- UPDATA

Main optimization Chapter 17 and 27 lagging bugs

Attention ！！！！Attention ！！！！！ Attention ！！！！

Please make a backup file of the game environment on your computer!

In the STEAM game directory.



File 1：environment.evs

File 2：game

Changed files in this update

