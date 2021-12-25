OLAGUNA CHRONICLES 命运启示录-阿尔巴雷克战纪- UPDATA

Main optimization Chapter 17 and 27 lagging bugs
Attention ！！！！Attention ！！！！！ Attention ！！！！
Please make a backup file of the game environment on your computer!
In the STEAM game directory.
File 1：environment.evs
File 2：game
Changed files in this update