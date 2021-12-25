Christmas Update!

Hi Guys,
To celebrate Christmas and the Holiday season, here is a new update.
As with every year, Santa will visit your village during Winter, if you have a Christmas Tree installed. During the morning (7.0h) you will be able to open the presents he left in your village.
More over with this update i improved the render, so the graphics look more sharp now, so less blurry stuff.
- improved zoom and side scroll
- improved hint texts quality
- fixed a bug with some villagers spawn or got stuck in the mountains
- fixed some bugs -1 values on building orders.
- winter is temporary longer, until end of January.
- misc fixes and optimization.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Changed files in this update