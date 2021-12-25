Christmas Update!

Hi Guys,

To celebrate Christmas and the Holiday season, here is a new update.

As with every year, Santa will visit your village during Winter, if you have a Christmas Tree installed. During the morning (7.0h) you will be able to open the presents he left in your village.

More over with this update i improved the render, so the graphics look more sharp now, so less blurry stuff.

improved zoom and side scroll

improved hint texts quality

fixed a bug with some villagers spawn or got stuck in the mountains

fixed some bugs -1 values on building orders.

winter is temporary longer, until end of January.

misc fixes and optimization.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!