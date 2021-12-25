 Skip to content

Civitatem update for 25 December 2021

Christmas Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7939523 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Guys,

To celebrate Christmas and the Holiday season, here is a new update.

As with every year, Santa will visit your village during Winter, if you have a Christmas Tree installed. During the morning (7.0h) you will be able to open the presents he left in your village.

More over with this update i improved the render, so the graphics look more sharp now, so less blurry stuff.

  • improved zoom and side scroll
  • improved hint texts quality
  • fixed a bug with some villagers spawn or got stuck in the mountains
  • fixed some bugs -1 values on building orders.
  • winter is temporary longer, until end of January.
  • misc fixes and optimization.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

