 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Earth From Another Sun update for 25 December 2021

Update 68: Shield up!

Share · View all patches · Build 7939503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!

Here is our 68th update and I can remember last Christmas' update very vividly, more so than others. How far we've gotten in a year, I am proud of our little team.

But enough self-congratulating for today, let's see that list:

Main changes:

  • New unit, the Shield master!

  • Barbara covered more skin since it can be cold in space.

  • Multiplayer companion names will now show who they are the companion of.

  • Strongholds will now react differently depending on your hostility level.

  • Crucial event notifications will now be displayed in and off battle.

  • New NPCs stories have been added.

  • You can now receive mission rewards directly from the mission board.

  • Some quests will have a time limit.

  • Quest will be rendered void if the NPC that gave it dies.

  • Turrets have new particle effects.

  • 3rd person vehicles received camera improvements.

  • Creative tools can be accessed from the bridge.

Player requested changes:

You peeps are the real heroes!

  • Enemy vehicles will now be easier to differentiate from yours.

  • All players can now interact with the same interface simultaneously.

  • Camera orientation in space is now consistent between loadings.

  • Loadings show the progress percentage.

  • Starbucks pickup now shows the picked up quantity

  • Event randomization rules have been updated to prevent an event from repeatedly occurring.

  • Multiplayer fleet movement is now smoother.

  • Multiplayer companion names now show who they are the companion of.

Other changes:

  • Strongholds now react differently depending on your hostility level.

  • Turrets’ range have been modified.

  • The interface to choose exosuits has now a different icon.

  • The interface to choose exosuits is turned off until the feature is ready to avoid confusion.

  • The 2D scene for space station has been removed and will be replaced by a new system soon.

  • The load of the AI on your processor has been reduced.

  • Saving will now be even faster!

_Enjoy this update Ho-Ho-Ho,

Anthony, Freeman, Yoko and Santa_

Changed files in this update

Project: Second Earth Content Depot 1067361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.