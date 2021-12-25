Update 68: Shield up!

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!
Here is our 68th update and I can remember last Christmas' update very vividly, more so than others. How far we've gotten in a year, I am proud of our little team.
But enough self-congratulating for today, let's see that list:
Main changes:
New unit, the Shield master!
Barbara covered more skin since it can be cold in space.
Multiplayer companion names will now show who they are the companion of.
Strongholds will now react differently depending on your hostility level.
Crucial event notifications will now be displayed in and off battle.
New NPCs stories have been added.
You can now receive mission rewards directly from the mission board.
Some quests will have a time limit.
Quest will be rendered void if the NPC that gave it dies.
Turrets have new particle effects.
3rd person vehicles received camera improvements.
Creative tools can be accessed from the bridge.
Player requested changes:
You peeps are the real heroes!
Enemy vehicles will now be easier to differentiate from yours.
All players can now interact with the same interface simultaneously.
Camera orientation in space is now consistent between loadings.
Loadings show the progress percentage.
Starbucks pickup now shows the picked up quantity
Event randomization rules have been updated to prevent an event from repeatedly occurring.
Multiplayer fleet movement is now smoother.
Other changes:
Strongholds now react differently depending on your hostility level.
Turrets’ range have been modified.
The interface to choose exosuits has now a different icon.
The interface to choose exosuits is turned off until the feature is ready to avoid confusion.
The 2D scene for space station has been removed and will be replaced by a new system soon.
The load of the AI on your processor has been reduced.
Saving will now be even faster!
_Enjoy this update Ho-Ho-Ho,
Anthony, Freeman, Yoko and Santa_
