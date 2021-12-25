Update 101 (And Meatmas Presents In The Snowglobe Scene) are Now Live!

YouTube

Howdy Folks. MERRY MEATMAS to you all.

It's time for our yearly Meatmas Update. Jump on into the Meatmas Snowglobe scene and open your presents! In addition to the presents in the snowglobe, there is a NEW SCENE, called Grillhouse. It is still very much WIP, but will evolve in time into a replacement for the Breaching Sim, and a play for developing and testing new gameplay related to doors, windows, destructibles and other targets.

PLEASE make sure not to spoil the surprise for anyone else, so don't refer to any of the specific gifts in the comments here, or in the titles of any posts on the forum. Also please put [Spoiler] in the title of any post you make on this forum that's talking about them. Please note that failure to respect this request may result in a permanent account ban from this Steam community.

Hope you all have a safe, happy and healthy Holiday!

We here at RUST LTD. wish you all the best.

Peace,

Anton