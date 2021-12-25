-Completely changed the way that clients keep track of the server's monster positioning. This is aimed at bringing big performance improvements and better hit detection.
-Enemies attack faster and more reliably when in range
-Slight decrease in character walking speed
-Cool text typing effect is fixed and returns to the intro
-Chickens are angrier
-Reduced the amount of particles on monsters for optimization.
-Monster spawners now trickly in spawns instead of spawning all at once, for performance benefits.
Animyst update for 25 December 2021
Performance updates and improvements to monster AI
-Completely changed the way that clients keep track of the server's monster positioning. This is aimed at bringing big performance improvements and better hit detection.
Changed files in this update