Animyst update for 25 December 2021

Performance updates and improvements to monster AI

25 December 2021

-Completely changed the way that clients keep track of the server's monster positioning. This is aimed at bringing big performance improvements and better hit detection.

-Enemies attack faster and more reliably when in range

-Slight decrease in character walking speed

-Cool text typing effect is fixed and returns to the intro

-Chickens are angrier

-Reduced the amount of particles on monsters for optimization.

-Monster spawners now trickly in spawns instead of spawning all at once, for performance benefits.

