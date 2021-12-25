 Skip to content

Malice & Greed update for 25 December 2021

The 'Mantra' Update!

Build 7939395

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mantras & Demonic Skills!

Each starting build can now unlock 2 Mantras and an exclusive Demonic Skill!

Demonic Skills are powerful abilities that can be used while in Demonform!

Mantras are abilities that can be cast outside of battle by spending Spin Fragments, bending the rules of the game to your benefit! When a build is maxed out, its Mantras are shared with all other builds.

2 New Final Bosses!

Bill & Jeff have been added to the game! There are now 3 Final Bosses available to defeat as the end of your run, or you can defeat multiple bosses in a single run to claim the Keys needed to reach Nirvana!

6 New Skills

In addition, a variety of underperforming skills have been buffed, particularly on starter builds.

