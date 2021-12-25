version 1.5 update

Update log
- Fix the problem that cannot be hidden when full screen
- Fix the problem of notebook crash when modifying brightness
- Fix the occasional crash when the connection is disconnected on the second screen
- Optimize the battery usage of high refresh rate display laptops. When using the battery, the global rendering frame number will be changed to 90 to prevent the rendering burden from increasing
- Optimize network speed monitor display spacing and symbols
- CPU, memory, disk monitoring add digital display function
- Optimize the rendering of monitoring components, all using WinUI rendering
- Optimized the problem of incomplete text display when the language and text of other countries are too long
- Fix the problem that the CPU temperature of some AMD platforms is not displayed
- Added Portuguese-Brazilian language, thanks @UI_profileName
- Fix some Russian translations, thanks @ust-maya
- Correct the English time format, you need to re-select the time format in the preferences after the update
- Increase the blur intensity and transparency custom modification function of each interface, support dock background, myfinder background, menu, folder interface, window interface, App library background
- Added icon and theme switching function, you can switch dock icons, clock dials, logos, prompt sounds, etc. with one click. The creative workshop has uploaded a copy, and more functions will be opened later
The next version adds dock background skin switching function
If the temperature is still not displayed after the update, please restart the computer.
If the language translation is not complete after the update, you can verify the integrity of the software files in Steam.
Changed files in this update