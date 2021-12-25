Share · View all patches · Build 7939265 · Last edited 25 December 2021 – 05:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We listened to you and updated our game. Your ideas are extremely valuable to us. Your suggestions and wishes shape this game. You can be sure, we will continue this way.

These are the changes we made on the game:

Players will be able to revive themselves using the medical kit (E).

Players will be able to switch between items using the mouse wheel.

The characters leaving the lobby did not disappear. The problem has been fixed, the characters of players leaving the lobby now disappear.

The microphone volume setting has been added to the sound settings section.

Added mouse sensitivity to game settings.

Invert mouse option added to game settings.

Chat has been added to the lobby.

The entrance door was closing after ten seconds. It now shuts down after thirty seconds.

Players who entered the game later had trouble opening and closing the doors. Problem solved.

The number of players appearing in the game list has been adjusted.

You can always send us feedback on Discord.

https://discord.gg/sS3ZbpUAuE

Thank you for your understanding.

Black Flag Studios