Steam Workshop and Level Editor (BETA) Released! - Indirection v0.4.0

Merry Christmas everyone! This latest update is a major milestone for bringing Indirection out of early access, and adds so much more content for you to enjoy! Indirection now comes with a free level editor and Steam workshop support (both currently in BETA), meaning that anyone can create and play with the limitless number of user-created levels on the workshop.
Screenshots:
Thanks to everyone for the support, and have a great holiday season!
Changelog:
- Update to Godot 3.4.2
- Add custom levels section to menu
- Rearrange menu
- Update art for some machines throughout the game
- Add Beta level editor
- Internal work on level layout
- Update language localizations
- Performance improvements
- Steam workshop support
- Fix glitches throughout some levels
- Adjusted audio loudness throughout the game for some objects
- Refactored player movement
- UI Optimizations
- Many, many more smaller changes!
Changed files in this update