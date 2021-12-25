 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Indirection update for 25 December 2021

Steam Workshop and Level Editor (BETA) Released! - Indirection v0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7939188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas everyone! This latest update is a major milestone for bringing Indirection out of early access, and adds so much more content for you to enjoy! Indirection now comes with a free level editor and Steam workshop support (both currently in BETA), meaning that anyone can create and play with the limitless number of user-created levels on the workshop.

Screenshots:



Thanks to everyone for the support, and have a great holiday season!

Changelog:

  • Update to Godot 3.4.2
  • Add custom levels section to menu
  • Rearrange menu
  • Update art for some machines throughout the game
  • Add Beta level editor
  • Internal work on level layout
  • Update language localizations
  • Performance improvements
  • Steam workshop support
  • Fix glitches throughout some levels
  • Adjusted audio loudness throughout the game for some objects
  • Refactored player movement
  • UI Optimizations
  • Many, many more smaller changes!

Changed files in this update

Indirection Content Depot 1744451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.