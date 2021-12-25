 Skip to content

Maritime Calling update for 25 December 2021

Patch 0.7 is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7939034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature summary:

  • Enhanced graphics and game performance
  • Revamped island expeditions
  • Added equipable items for sailors
  • Added points of interest and trade ports
  • Added new encounters
  • New trading and combat system in encounters
  • Removed fatigue system from the game
  • Decreased amount of sailors in your crew and island expeditions
  • Sailors now eat automatically, based on the rations you have set up
  • Sailors now have individual health and morale
  • Sailors no longer instantly die, instead they move into infirmary until healed

