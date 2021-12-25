Patch 0.7 is released!

Feature summary:
- Enhanced graphics and game performance
- Revamped island expeditions
- Added equipable items for sailors
- Added points of interest and trade ports
- Added new encounters
- New trading and combat system in encounters
- Removed fatigue system from the game
- Decreased amount of sailors in your crew and island expeditions
- Sailors now eat automatically, based on the rations you have set up
- Sailors now have individual health and morale
- Sailors no longer instantly die, instead they move into infirmary until healed
Changed files in this update