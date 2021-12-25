Happy Holidays + Message on Mental Health

Mental Health Matters

Last year, we posted a message about mental health, and why it matters. This year is no different. Just know that if you're feeling low this holiday season, you are loved and you are amazing. If you're struggling with mental health, please do not feel embarrassed or ashamed to talk about it. Reach out to a family member, a friend, or heck, even me. I've created a Steam group; Hypercharge Defence Corps. If you are alone on this holiday season, be sure to join up, leave a comment, and we'll try to get a game scheduled. Also, feel free to add me to friends. Us small soldiers must stick together! But honestly, it's okay not to be okay. Just please, please, reach out to someone and take the first step with whatever it is you're going through. You've got this. ❤️

Small Soldiers,

From all of us at DCC, we wish you a very happy and festive holiday ahead! From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for your support over the years. It truly means a lot to us. We wouldn’t be where we are now without you, and we mean that.

Next update?

So, we tried our best to launch a major update in time for the holidays, but unfortunately, we didn’t feel comfortable pushing it live without giving it the extra polish it deserves. Seriously, we've been working super hard, it's been non-stop. All I’ll say is, keep your eyes peeled for next week. ;)

A gift from Sgt. Max Ammo

I received intel from Max Ammo that he wishes to spread some holiday joy by giving away four Steam and Nintendo Switch keys! It’s a first come, first served basis. Good luck!

What are you waiting for? It's time to defend the [spoiler]HYPER-CORE[/spoiler] your presents! - Joe

Digital Cybercherries

