Patch 5.25.86 (Overhaul fixed)

With this patch we are finally caught up to where development should've been a year ago!
The big Overhaul update is now mostly working, and patches should go back to the regular scheduled of about one per week (Give or take)
This also checks a big item off of the Immediate Roadmap, as the Building, Production, and Resource redesign is now complete!
GAMEPLAY
- Buildings are unlocked and working!
- Resources and Productions are unlocked and working!
- Recipes are unlocked and (mostly) working!
- Adjacencies are unlocked and working!
- Population growth is unlocked!
CLIENT
- Improved and optimized RESOURCE-, BUILDING-, and RECIPE- table access
- Some minor performance improvements
- Several stutters, micro- or otherwise, have been smoothed out
INTERFACE
- Removed some disabled elements to reduce confusion
- Improved vote handling and interface to be more responsive
- Edited several tooltip modules for clarity
BACKEND
- Fixed issue where server nodes would refuse to talk to each other
BUGS
- Fixed a crash that could occur when trying to reconnect after getting disconnected
- Fixed a sorting issue during selection that could result in selecting objects behind the intended one
- Tooltip handler no longer stops working if an object is hovered over before object data is fully loaded
- Fixed excessive logfile spam that could happen under certain circumstances during long sessions
NOTES
- Several buildings are disabled due to a RECIPE related issue
- Several building costs are temporary due to a RECIPE related issue
Changed files in this update